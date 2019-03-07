DAP's Rara splits from husband

Young Syefura Othman has divorced Muhammad Masyhur Abdullah after three years of marriage. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Young Syefura

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman has divorced Muhammad Masyhur Abdullah, ending their marriage from under three years ago.

The Star reported that Mahsyur initiated the divorce by using lafaz talak satu (Islamic utterance of intent to divorce) towards Syefura, commonly called Rara, in front of Syariah Court judge Mohd Saifullah Hamzah earlier today.

He said the divorce application filed last Friday (Mar 1) was over differences in their marriage, such as no longer understanding each other.

“We made efforts to save the marriage, but those did not work out,” Masyhur was quoted as saying shortly before making the utterance.

Both parties attended the proceedings without lawyers. The had wed on September 24, 2016, at Sangkot Garden in Hulu Langat, Selangor.