Sarawak to impose smoking ban from March 1, says minister

KUCHING, Feb 24 — The smoking ban at all eateries in Sarawak will be implemented from March 1 as scheduled, said Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the state government has also agreed to suspend the imposition of fines during the first six months of educational enforcement.

“During that time, the state government will work together with Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) on implementing programmes such as smoking therapy, educational awareness for schools and other anti-smoking campaigns,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the New York Medical Clinic here today.

Dr Sim said public awareness programmes were being conducted as the state government was concerned for the people, especially those in the rural areas who have no access to information and could be fined by the authorities when they visit the cities.

The smoking ban was implemented natIonwide from January 1 this year. Those caught smoking in the prohibited areas can be fined up to RM10,000 or face a maximum two-year jail term while eateries found to have allowed customers to light up will be slapped with a maximum fine of RM2,500. — Bernama