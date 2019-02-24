Recession not on cards for Malaysia, finance minister says

Lim said the price decline was largely due to cheaper cost in supply of materials, and added that the lower CPI will boost the buying power of Malaysians. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Lim Guan Eng today assured Malaysians that the 0.7 per cent dip in last month’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), the lowest in nearly 10 years, does not signal recession or that the country’s economy is weakening.

The finance minister said the price decline was largely due to cheaper cost in supply of materials, and added that the lower CPI will boost the buying power of Malaysians.

“The price decline should improve the purchasing power of Malaysian consumers and add to economic growth.

“The economy is going strong and the Government projects the 2019 GDP to expand a further 4.9 per cent after expanding 4.7 per cent last year,” he said in a statement.

