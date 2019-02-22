In tame dialogue with Najib, no students ask about 1MDB

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during a press conference at the Cartel Coffeeshop in Bandar Baru Bangi February 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BANGI, Feb 22 — It may be known as the world’s biggest financial scandal.

But seemingly not so for students attending a dialogue with Datuk Seri Najib Razak, a key suspect in the 1MDB fiasco.

Despite the chance to corner the former prime minister with tough questions, students who gathered at what was meant to be a no-holds-barred session instead gave Najib an easy time.

“Quite surprised nobody asked about it,” said one student at the “Santai Bossku” programme, named after Najib’s popular nickname.

The organisers, some of them members of the present Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia student board, said they wanted to give students the platform to voice their thoughts about “everything” in the country.

The talk, one of them said, was a chance to make students heard.

“What we are doing here is to uphold the voice of students,” said organiser Muhammad Izzat Ebrahim.

