Perak PAC to appoint PwC to audit troubled theme park

A view of the entrance of Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) theme park in Ipoh. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Feb 21 ― The Perak Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today announced the appointment of an audit firm to conduct a forensic audit on the ailing Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS).

PAC chairman Leong Cheok Keng said the committee, which met today, had decided to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct the audit.

“A report is expected in two months after the firm's appointment,” he said, adding that the committee would inform assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham on the committee's findings.

He said the people are questioning the irregularities in MAPS.

“Once we get the audited report, the PAC can do its investigations,” he added.

Perak Economic Advisory Council member Nga Kor Ming had previously called for the MAPS theme park to be audited, after it reportedly incurred losses amounting to RM474.4 million.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had on Tuesday announced that there would not be an admission fee for MAPS from March 1, as part of a new business model.

He said visitors could enter MAPS for free and only pay for the rides and attraction which they preferred to play.

Nga, however, reiterated the state government should sell the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) to avoid incurring further losses from the theme park it is trying to salvage.

The Perak DAP chief told Malay Mail yesterday that businesses should be left to the private sector.