Ex-DAP ‘Superman’ Hew made chief of Malaysia-China Business Council

MCBC provides business information and advisory services to both Chinese entrepreneurs in Malaysia and Malaysian entrepreneurs in China. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Former DAP member Hew Kuan Yew will be the new chief executive officer of the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC) effective tomorrow.

The appointment of the politician, popularly known as “Superman Hew” for his habit of wearing shirts with the superhero’s emblem, was announced by MCBC chairman Tan Kok Wai.

Tan, who is DAP chairman and Malaysia’s special envoy to China, highlighted Hew’s expertise on China and the latter’s years of experience in business management there.

“He studied in Guangzhou and Hong Kong and has a PhD in history from the Chinese University of Hong Kong,” Tan, who is also DAP national chairman, was quoted saying in a statement by The Star.

Tan said Hew also has a good grasp and understanding of international diplomacy due to his experience with the International Union of Socialist Youth.

The Cheras MP added that Hew’s appointment is intended to “further promote and strengthen business cooperation between Malaysia and China in order to benefit the economic development of the country”.

He then explained that the MCBC is a government-linked organisation, with its counterpart in China being the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

According to The Star, former MCA chairman Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting and former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam had in the past served as MCBC leaders.

Hew had in the past made controversial remarks, and had in July 2016 quit DAP — which he said he joined since the age of 19 — to avoid being used as fodder by political foes.

According to the MCBC website, the organisation’s roots date back to 2002 when the China-Malaysia Joint Business Council (JBC) was then set up.

MCBC, which was later formally incorporated as a non-profit company in April 2012, among other things provides business information and advisory services to both Chinese entrepreneurs in Malaysia and Malaysian entrepreneurs in China.