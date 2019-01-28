Vietnamese eatery faces RM250,000 fine for displaying fake halal logo

File picture of the halal logo on eggs. A Vietnamese restaurant in Jalan Pasar, here, faces a fine of up to RM250,000 for displaying an uncertified ‘halal’ logo at its premises and on its food packages. ― Picture via Facebook/Jakim

KUANTAN, Jan 28 — A Vietnamese restaurant in Jalan Pasar, here, faces a fine of up to RM250,000 for displaying an uncertified ‘halal’ logo at its premises and on its food packages.

Pahang Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Office chief enforcement officer, Alwi Abdul Hamid said as it was the second time the outlet was found to be displaying ‘halal’ logo that was not certified by the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim), it would likely be slapped with a hefty fine.

He said by using the uncertified ‘halal’ logo, the eatery had violated the Trade Description Act 2011 and Trade Description (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

“The authorities had fined the premises for the same offence in April last year,” he said, adding that the operation today was carried out by the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) and Kuantan District Health Department.

“If convicted, there will be a penalty of at least RM100,000 for the first offence, and a penalty of RM250,000 or three-year imprisonment, or both, for the second offence,” said Alwi. — Bernama