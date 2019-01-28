Two elderly women died from breathing difficulties as crowd rushes for free food coupon

The police said two elderly women died from breathing difficulties after they got caught in a large crowd that rushed to get free food coupons at the ICC Pudu indoor market today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, January 29 — Two elderly women died from breathing difficulties after they got caught in a large crowd that rushed to get free food coupons at the ICC Pudu indoor market here this afternoon.

Dang Wangi police chief Assitant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah said the victims identified as Ah Poh, 85, and Law Ion Nang, 78, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Based on our initial investigations, there was a free food coupon programme for elderly people here that started at 11am.

“The organisers had prepared 200 coupons to be given out, but close to a thousand people turned up,” he said in a statement.

Shaharuddin said when a police team arrived at the scene, the two victim’s bodies were found motionless on the floor.

“There were also other elderly people who also suffered from breathing difficulties,” he said.

Shaharuddin said those who managed to collect the coupon can show them to the organisers on February 11 during an event scheduled at the same place for free food.

He said police have ruled out foul play in the case.