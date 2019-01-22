Police: On-the-spot RM300 fines for six major offences during Op Selamat

The six major offences are driving in the emergency lane, speeding, using mobile phone, cutting queues, overtaking on double lines and not obeying traffic lights. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, Jan 22 — Police will be issuing on-the-spot summons of RM300 to road users who commit one of six major offences during the 2019 Op Selamat (Road Safety Operation) in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid, said the mandatory summons of RM300 would be effective nationwide from January 29 to February 12.

“The six major offences are driving in the emergency lane, overspeeding, using mobile phone, cutting queue, overtaking on double lines and not obeying traffic light,” he told reporters after launching the Chinese New Year Op Selamat at northbound Seremban R&R area here today.

Also present were PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) chairman Datuk Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim, PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail and Traffic Investigation and Enforcement director Datuk Azisman Alias.

In this regard, Noor Rashid also said two sections of the emergency lanes in PLUS Expressway in Perak would be opened in conjunction with the 14th Op Selamat.

“The sections are from Simpang Pulai to Gopeng near Simpang Pulai layby between kilometre (KM) 287 to 289.95 and from Slim River towards Sungkai at KM367. 3 (northbound).

“The measure was taken to ensure smoother traffic flow after finding these two sections were badly congested during festive seasons,” he said.

Noor Rashid said policemen would be stationed at both sections of the route to ensure traffic flow smoothly if there is an emergency.

“We have no objection to allow PLUS open the emergency lane if it could reduce traffic congestion,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the 2018 Op Selamat showed a fall in road accident fatalities to 226 cases compared to 257 the year before. — Bernama