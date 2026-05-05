KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Japanese retail giant Uniqlo has been named to Time magazine’s prestigious ‘Time100 Most Influential Companies’ list for the first time, earning a spot in the “Leaders” category for its growing global impact.

The annual list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

In its commentary, Time highlighted the brand's strength in simplicity, noting that Uniqlo stands out for its ability to offer high-tech, well-designed everyday clothing to a global audience at reasonable prices.

The accolade comes on the heels of another major recognition earlier in the week, when Uniqlo was also included in Time's list of 200 'Industry Leaders 2026.'

In that list, it was ranked among the world’s top ten most influential fashion and beauty companies.

To assemble the list, Time solicits nominations from its global network of contributors and experts. Its editors then evaluate each company based on key factors including impact, innovation, ambition, and success.