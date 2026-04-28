KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Muhammad Ilham Shahm, who has been interested in origami since he was six years old, uses the traditional Japanese paper-folding art to bring Malay history and legends to life.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur has used this creative approach to craft the figures of five legendary Malay warriors — Hang Tuah, Hang Jebat, Hang Lekir, Hang Kasturi and Hang Lekiu.

He said origami is not just a foreign art form but can also be a platform to tell local stories in a fresh and engaging way.

“I want to show that origami can also be used to share our own stories, including our legendary figures like Hang Tuah,” he said when met at an exhibition held here recently in conjunction with Malaysia Origami Day 2026.

Muhammad Ilham, who runs a business dealing in wood crafts with traditional motifs and is based in Serdang, Selangor, hopes his work will inspire younger generations to connect with history in a way that feels more relatable and meaningful.

He said origami will remain his chosen medium of creative expression, particularly in his efforts to elevate local cultural elements in a way that brings them closer to the younger generation.

“A sheet of paper may look simple, but it can be transformed into something that has value and tells a story,” he said.

Beyond their artistic appeal, his origami creations reflect the high level of discipline and patience required to produce them. Each piece is made from a single sheet of paper, without any cutting or gluing, thus preserving the authenticity of the craft.

The folding process itself can take up to eight hours for a single design, while perfecting each piece to achieve its final form can take nearly six months.

To achieve a more refined and detailed look, Muhammad Ilham uses thin tissue paper, which is well-suited for complex folds.

He hopes his efforts, though modest, will encourage a new perspective that even traditional art forms from abroad can be adapted to a local context, which can help elevate Malaysia’s heritage and history in a creative and relevant way. — Bernama