KANGAR, March 20 — What began as a setback after losing his factory job during the economic downturn in 2000 has turned into a blessing in disguise for Saad Saep, who now earns a living crafting traditional Malay capal sandals.

Saad, 60, from Kampung Chemumar Tengah in Simpang Empat near here, said he never expected the loss of his job at a plastic component manufacturing factory would lead him to a new path as a capal maker.

Recalling how it all began, Saad said he first learned the craft from a friend while living in Sungai Petani, Kedah, before eventually gaining the confidence to produce and sell the traditional footwear on his own at night markets and bazaars.

“At that time, I followed a friend and learned how to make capal at his house for about three months. I helped him little by little and noticed there was demand for capal, especially during Ramadan, which sparked my interest in making them,” he told Bernama when met recently.

Through perseverance, the sandals he crafted gradually gained popularity among customers, with demand continuing to grow each year, particularly during the festive season.

Saad said he registered his business with the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation in 2009 before moving to Perlis a year later to operate his traditional footwear workshop here.

He currently produces eight capal designs using genuine leather and PVC, priced between RM35 and RM250 per pair depending on the material quality and design complexity.

“During the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season, my sales can reach about 8,000 pairs due to higher demand for traditional products. Usually demand increases during Ramadan, with the highest sales typically on the eve of Hari Raya,” he said.

Saad, who now employs four workers under the dr.saad brand, said about 90 per cent of the capal produced are sold wholesale to traders in several states.

However, he expressed concern over the future of the heritage footwear as interest among younger generations appears to be fading.

“The older generation understands that capal are a traditional Malay heritage product, but many in the younger generation are not familiar with them. So I will continue making capal to ensure this traditional Malay footwear does not disappear,” he said. — Bernama