KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The production of OMO X, the world’s first mass-produced self-balancing intelligent electric motorcycle, has officially begun. This is one of the major revelations that took place at the recent Omoway Global Tech Launch event in Singapore.

During the same event, Omoway, which is a Singapore-based global tech company, has also unveiled its next product: the new Mobility One wheeled robot. Both of these products were made possible by a shared core technology: the OMO-Robot Universal Architecture.

What is OMO-Robot Universal Architecture?

One of the major hurdles to turning 2-wheeled driver assistance into a reality is achieving self-balance – an issue that autonomous car or truck makers don’t have to solve. Omoway has chosen to tackle this challenge through a full-stack, self-developed path.

Omoway founder Todd He said intelligence truly serves humanity only when embodied, adding that the company is not just giving machines a “brain” for thinking but also a “cerebellum” for precise physical control. — Picture courtesy of Omoway

To bridge the gap between machine and “MotoRobot,” Omoway developed a full-stack architecture that mirrors human biological systems. This “Cerebellum” for machines is built on four pillars:

Vision — See with Insight: A 360° vision-only perception system. It doesn’t just record; it builds high-fidelity road models and predicts traffic intent in real-time.

Logic — Think in Depth: Deep-thinking decision models that operate at millisecond levels. These brains are forged in high-fidelity virtual environments through millions of simulated miles.

Action — Act with Precision: A seamless synergy between hardware and software. It perfectly synchronises motors, braking, steering, and gyroscopes for fluid movement.

Response — React with Lightning Speed: A high-performance E/E architecture that eliminates lag. It ensures zero-latency data flow from the moment a sensor “sees” to the moment the bike “acts”.

Through the integration of hardware and software at a fundamental level, Omoway has transformed motorcycles into “two-wheeled robots” capable of self-balancing as well as sensing the world around them.

What is OMO X all about?

This brings us to OMO X — its autonomous upright stability was achieved through the implementation of Control Moment Gyroscope (CMG), based on the conservation of angular momentum principle.

Omoway has also created something called Reinforcement Learning models and a virtual proving ground to make OMO X’s self-balancing capability a reality — essentially evolving the motorcycle from a traditional mobility tool into a MotoRobot.

Omoway developed a full-stack system modelled on human biology, combining vision, logic, action and rapid response to enable its MotoRobot technology. — Picture courtesy of Omoway

But that’s not all: the OMO X also comes with Full Active Safety capabilities to ensure riders can have peace of mind when they are riding the intelligent electric motorcycle.

With the help of various cameras and sensors, the OMO X features active intervention for wet-surface slip prevention, curve assistance, and emergency obstacle avoidance.

The e-motorcycle also comes with Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Hold, and Hill Hold Control functions as well as support for mobile app.

Aside from that, the OMO X has also recently become one of the 2026 iF Design Award recipients, just a few months after winning the 2025 Better Design Award in the AI & Robotics Design category. These recognitions highlight the e-motorcycle’s ‘shape-shifting’ modular design, allowing it to transition seamlessly between Scooter, Street, and Cruiser modes.

As mentioned earlier, OMO X has entered the mass production stage at the company’s plant in Indonesia. In fact, Omoway will be opening pre-orders for the new e-motorcycle in Indonesia in late April, with the official launch scheduled to take place in late May.

More details regarding the intelligent electric motorcycle, including specs and pricing, will be revealed during the OMO X official launch event in May. Omoway has actively signed dozens of distributors in Indonesia and plans to establish a storefront network that is going to cover core regions in West and East Java, such as Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and Bali.

While its debut product is an e-motorcycle, Omoway doesn’t view itself as a mere manufacturer, but as an intelligent tech powerhouse. This is, together with the aim to pursue future intelligent mobility breakthroughs.

The Mobility One wheeled robot is the manifestation of this identity. The new robot also marks the company’s expansion into diverse new fields such as smart living, urban infrastructure, and autonomous logistics.

Mobility One features self-balancing, autonomous capabilities and a modular design that allows it to navigate tight spaces and adapt to different uses. — Picture courtesy of Omoway

Mobility One’s self-balance and autonomous capability is “inherited” directly from OMO X. It has also been designed to be highly agile which made it capable of navigating narrow alleys, doorways, and even elevators.

That being said, Mobility One is not a one-trick pony. Since it has swappable modules, Mobility One can easily be adapted for other scenarios.

At the moment, Omoway is working swiftly to turn Mobility One into reality. While it might be the company’s greatest challenge to date, Omoway promised that the wait won’t be long.