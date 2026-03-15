SANDAKAN, March 15 — Swing back to the ‘60s, 70’ and early ‘80s when taking studio photography was the rave, especially for festive seasons like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, to immortalise the most cherished memories with family.

However, with the advancement of modern technology, this tradition has been fading.

In Sabah, the studio photography services are still relevant and are the primary choice for the community to capture family memories. Recognising the continuously high demand for this photography, Cre@+ve Capture Studio in Bandar Perdana here brings this experience to life with a more modern approach, in line with technological advancements and the tastes of the current generation.

Studio owner Ahmad Jimmy, 41, who has been entrenched in the photography industry since 11 years ago, said despite facing competition from technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and smartphone cameras, photography studios remain the top choice for the local community.

“The service offerings and photographic results in the studio are unique and cannot be found elsewhere. For example, studio photographs are more realistic compared to AI-generated images.

“I rely on creativity through a studio decorated background that can evoke a real atmosphere. It can capture beautiful moments with much higher quality. In addition, studio photos are handled by professional photographers who are more knowledgeable about the best angles,” he told Bernama.

Talking about the preparations for this year’s Aidilfitri, Ahmad said that he and his wife, Siti Nur Fadhilah Mohd Fajeer, 38, agreed to choose two main concepts for their studio, namely ‘Classic’ and ‘Muji’.

He said the concept of Muji highlights modern elements that emphasise a minimalist style and tranquility, translated through the use of neutral tones such as white, bright wood and beige, while part of the studio space uses a classic concept adorned with various antique items.

He said among the antique items are old radios and televisions, wall clocks, oil lamps, charcoal irons, sewing machines, trays and recording tapes, among others.

“This concept brings very high sentimental value, not only for myself but also felt by the customers. This classic decoration truly evokes nostalgia for childhood times spent in the village and gathering with relatives. For example, the charcoal iron decoration reminds me of memories from 20 or 30 years ago; if you don’t know how to use it, the clothes can turn black from the charcoal,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed his gratitude as the bookings for photo sessions at his studio received an extraordinary response, and he acknowledged that the photography slots from the first to the fourth days of Aidilfitri had already been fully booked.

“We are offering packages from as low as RM200. The response we received was beyond our expectations because even before we had a chance to promote the package on social media, the slots were snapped up just through word of mouth among friends and customers.

“To accommodate this high demand, we have also opened additional photography slots at 10 pm before the arrival of the celebration,” he said.

In the meantime, several individuals interviewed had their own reasons for choosing studio services to capture memorable family photographs. For Abang Khairul Rizman Abang Buseman, 32, who works at the Sandakan Marine Police Base, the choice of a studio was because he wanted a professional photographer’s touch, and the studio’s attractive atmosphere successfully evoked the nostalgia of the festive season.

Restaurant manager Muzzammil Sanapati, 34, concurred with this, saying that the quality of professional photographs is better than AI-generated images or regular snapshots by family members.

“More importantly, the photographer has the expertise to teach and arrange styles to ensure every family photo looks beautiful. The result will surely become a precious memory,” he added. — Bernama