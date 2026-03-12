KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur has unveiled its culinary vision ahead of its highly anticipated 2026 debut, bringing together globally acclaimed chefs Garima Arora and Jean-Georges Vongerichten to create a dynamic collection of dining experiences.

The collaborations aim to position the hotel at the forefront of Malaysia’s gastronomic scene, combining craft, culture and world-class expertise.

“Delivering unforgettable moments that delight our guests is at the heart of the Waldorf Astoria ethos,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president of Luxury Brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

“Through collaborations with visionary chefs like Garima Arora and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, we continue to build on the brand’s storied legacy of culinary excellence while curating immersive dining experiences that connect global expertise with the rich cultural narrative of Kuala Lumpur.”

Garima Arora to redefine Indian fine dining at Yaari

Arora, chef-owner of Bangkok’s two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Gaa, is recognised internationally for her progressive interpretation of Indian cuisine.

In 2018, she became the first Indian female chef to helm a Michelin-starred restaurant. She has since received accolades, including Asia’s Best Female Chef and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Her restaurant at Waldorf Astoria, Yaari—meaning “friendship” in Hindi—reflects her modern Indian philosophy, reimagining traditional dishes with heritage cooking techniques and innovative use of spices.

The menu spans regional Indian dishes, from tangy Southern curries to smoky Northern kebabs, and features elevated chaats and desserts inspired by traditional mithais.

“Yaari will celebrate the extraordinary diversity of Indian cuisine in ways that feel both authentic and contemporary,” said Arora.

“Yaari is born from my passion for storytelling through food, celebrating heritage, creativity and the joyful experience of sharing a meal. I am eager to welcome guests to explore these progressive concepts in the dynamic culinary landscape of Kuala Lumpur.”

Jean-Georges Vongerichten to launch three signature concepts

Internationally renowned French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will introduce three signature dining concepts at the hotel: JG KL, abc kitchens KL, and The Bar by JG. Each venue is designed to redefine contemporary fine dining through a creative and immersive culinary journey.

“Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur brings a unique opportunity to combine a collection of gastronomic experiences that reflect a global perspective alongside a deep respect for place,” said Vongerichten.

“Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry and vibrant food heritage provide an inspiring backdrop, and I look forward to creating moments that elevate familiar flavours with refined technique.”

JG KL blends French, American, and Asian influences in a contemporary, serene setting, while abc kitchens KL offers a seasonal, plant-forward menu inspired by Vongerichten’s acclaimed abc concept.

The Bar by JG provides elevated small plates and shareable dishes paired with a curated beverage selection, reflecting his philosophy of balance, freshness and precision.

A culinary landmark for Kuala Lumpur

“Culinary innovation and excellence have always been central to the Waldorf Astoria experience,” said Etienne Dalançon, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur.

“These partnerships underscore Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur’s ambition to create a world-class culinary destination with one-of-a-kind dining concepts that connect guests and locals with the spirit of Kuala Lumpur.”

Additional dining venues will be announced in the lead-up to the hotel’s late 2026 opening, further establishing Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur as one of Southeast Asia’s most compelling culinary addresses.