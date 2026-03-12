KUCHING, March 12 — Sarawak’s traditional layer cake has been elevated to a luxury treat with Abg K’ju Cake House’s ten-layer ‘Luxury Kek Lapis Sultan’, priced at RM1,800 per tray.

Its creator, Adhar Brahim, 38, has been developing luxury cakes since 2024, beginning with the Luxury Baklava, followed by the Luxury Black Royale Truffle in 2025, and now the Kek Lapis Sultan this year.

Adhar said he spent about a year in research and development to ensure the Kek Lapis Sultan stands out in both taste and presentation.

“Each layer offers a unique flavour, and the cake is best eaten in two parts.

“Start from the pistachio layer downwards, which gives a nostalgic, modern-classic flavour reminiscent of traditional cakes.

“Then enjoy the upper section starting from the hazelnut praline layer, where the flavour profile resembles hazelnut caramel macchiato,” he told The Borneo Post.

Adhad holding his creation – Luxury Kek Lapis Sultan. — Handout via The Borneo Post

The idea behind the cake, he explained, was to elevate Sarawak layer cake into a luxury product on par with premium desserts internationally.

“I experimented with various premium ingredients and flavour combinations, which led to creations such as Kek Lapis Sultan, Black Royale Truffle, and Baklava.

“Each has its own unique flavour identity,” he said.

On the cake’s price, Adhar said it reflects originality, premium ingredients, preparation time, and artisanal skill.

“The cake uses high-quality butter, a large number of eggs, premium chocolate, pistachios, and imported ingredients.

“Each layer is baked manually, one by one, which also adds to the hidden costs,” he said.

Each tray takes about eight hours to produce, as every layer must be baked individually while maintaining a soft texture and neat appearance.

“The biggest challenge is maintaining the consistency of each layer.

“Sarawak layer cake cannot be made in a rush because every layer must be baked at the right time and temperature,” he said.

Each tray weighs about five kilograms, but the bakery also offers smaller portions.

Since the start of the year, Abg K’ju Cake House has sold over 500 loaves priced between RM290 and RM310, more than 50 whole-tray luxury cakes, and over 7,000 bite-sized pieces of its three luxury creations, including online orders.

While some new customers are initially surprised by the price, loyal buyers understand the value of the cakes.

Many discover them via TikTok, Facebook, or word of mouth, and some even travel from Miri, Sibu, and Bintulu to purchase them in Kota Samarahan.

Abg K’ju Cake House also caters to a wider audience with budget-friendly options, giving customers the freedom to choose according to preference and budget.

“There is no pressure — customers are free to choose what suits them best,” he said. — The Borneo Post