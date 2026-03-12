KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A woman suffered about 70 per cent burns, while two others escaped with minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Jalan Tun Razak, near The Avenue Club, early today.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it dispatched eight personnel from the Jalan Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Station to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 5.21am.

“The accident involved a Peugeot car driven by the woman and a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle with two people in it,” it said in a statement today.

Upon arrival, the team found that the car had been razed, while the woman driver, in her 20s, had been rescued by members of the public.

“The fire was extinguished at 5.32am and all three victims were handed over to the Ministry of Health ambulance personnel,” it said.

Earlier, the incident went viral on social media after a massive traffic congestion was reported around the accident site. — Bernama