KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — ASEAN Records and ASIA Records recognised 34 new records at the 8th ASEAN Records and 2nd ASIA Records Gather of Achievers – Chinese New Year Celebration 2026 held in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together over 110 record holders for an evening of recognition, networking and festive celebration.

The event reflects the organisation’s vision to go beyond record-keeping, serving as a platform to connect achievers and foster a strong community.

Since its launch in November 2024, the Gather of Achievers initiative has hosted seven events within a year, allowing past and newly recognised record holders to share their journeys, build collaborations and celebrate accomplishments.

During the ceremony, 16 ASEAN Records and 18 ASIA Records were recognised, spanning sectors including logistics, healthcare, technology, agriculture, finance, property development, and food and beverage.

Among the standout achievements, Malaysian kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi received multiple ASIA Records for its exceptional sales performance, including the most egg tarts sold in a year (11,879,964 units), the most kopi sold in a year (3,669,188 cups), and the most polo buns sold in a year (1,135,981 units from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026).

Other notable ASIA Records included Ally Logistics for its large-scale multi-storey warehouse, Kingwell Heartio for its clinically validated halal heart health formulation, and Basis Bay’s Cyberjaya Data Centre 2 (DC2) for its eco-green Rated-4 certified data centre.

ASEAN RECORDS holders presented at the event, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

Achievements were also recognised from Bonlife Purenat Gold Plus+, Golden Harvest Agrotech, the International Financial Trading Championship, Trading Castle, Ming Kee Cantonese Porridge and KHK Land’s Anyara Hills.

ASEAN Records honourees included Alienworld, Antidox, Arcura TCM, Intact Water, Restaurant India Gate, Uncle Sam and Zoey Homemade.

The ceremony was officiated by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Chan Foong Hin,

A key highlight of the evening was the official launch of the ASEAN Food Records and ASIA Food Records, officiated by Chan together with Eldrick Koh and Gillian Ooi, Directors of ASEAN and ASIA Records.

The Food Records initiative aims to recognise notable achievements related to food and gastronomy while celebrating the rich and diverse culinary heritage of ASEAN and Asia.

As a new sub-category under the ASEAN and ASIA Records framework, it will document remarkable food achievements, traditional culinary heritage, and outstanding food brands, highlighting the role of food in tourism and cultural identity while promoting the region’s vibrant food culture.

Since its inception, ASEAN Records and ASIA Records have continued to inspire organisations, businesses and individuals to achieve remarkable milestones through measurable recognition, while building a connected community of achievers across the region.