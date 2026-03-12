PASIR MAS, March 12 — Sungai Golok that separates Malaysia and Thailand in Rantau Panjang is now only about 20 metres from the bank to the other side due to the shallower water level after the prolonged hot weather recently.

Although the situation makes the distance to Thailand seem closer than usual, locals are still complying with the authorities’ instructions not to cross the river.

A representative of the Rantau Panjang residents, Fadli Mat Yusof, 55, said the water level of the Sungai Golok began to show a significant drop since last month when the area was hit by extreme hot weather with temperatures reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius. This situation has caused parts of the river to be almost dry due to the infrequent rain during the period.

“Last month was really hot, there was almost no rain and the river water seemed dry. Now, in the last one or two days, there has been rain, although only intermittently,” he told Bernama recently.

According to him, the rain that has fallen over the past few days has helped to raise the river water level somewhat, but the situation is still shallower than usual.

He said that previously the water level of Sungai Golok usually almost reached the river bank, but now it is clearly receding due to the continuous hot weather.

Fadli said the area along the banks of Sungai Golok, which used to be quite busy with the movement of residents, is now becoming quieter after the border route was fenced off by the authorities to curb illegal river crossing activities.

“This area used to be quite busy, but now it is quiet after the border area was fenced off. Other posts have been fenced off and Pos Ibrahim Pencen will also be fenced off later,” he said.

According to him, the installation of fences along certain areas of the border has stopped movements to cross the river as used to in the past.

He said the Royal Malaysian Police also conducts regular monitoring including patrols using motorcycles and drones to ensure that there is no illegal river crossing activity.

Meanwhile, a livestock farmer, Amran Awang, 46, said that changes in the water level of Sungai Golok were a normal occurrence in the area.

Amran who lives near the riverbank, said that the water level of the river usually rises slightly during rains before receding again when the hot weather continues.

“The local community is complying with the authorities’ instructions and is no longer using the river as a route to cross to the other side as was once the case,” he said.

Following this, a Bernama survey in the Pos Ibrahim Pencen area found that the banks of Sungai Golok, which had previously been among the unofficial routes for residents, now appeared deserted with no activity crossing the river.

The route in the area had also been fenced off by the authorities to prevent people from approaching the riverbank, which had previously been a point of movement for residents.

The shallow water level of the river also shows that several parts of the riverbed that are usually submerged are now clearly visible, while the distance between the Malaysian and Thai banks appears closer than usual.

However, the presence of authorities who conduct regular monitoring has ensured that the area remains under control and free from any illegal cross-border activities.

On March 9, Bernama reported that the General Operations Force (GOF) in collaboration with the Malaysian Armed Forces has tightened control along the border of Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, as the river has become shallower due to the dry season.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat was reported to have said that the measure was taken to curb smugglers of drugs and firearms who may take advantage of the current river conditions. — Bernama