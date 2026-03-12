NEW YORK, March 12 — René Redzepi, the visionary chef who propelled Copenhagen’s Noma to the pinnacle of global fine dining, has resigned following a series of damning reports detailing nearly a decade of workplace abuse, physical violence, and psychological intimidation.

The sudden departure of the industry’s most influential figure comes as a 16-week Noma pop-up in Los Angeles was met with protesters and the withdrawal of major corporate sponsors, The New York Times reported.

In a statement posted to Instagram and a tearful video apology to his staff, the 48-year-old chef acknowledged that his past leadership had left a trail of damage that a simple apology could not repair.

Redzepi admitted that he must take responsibility for his own actions, announcing that he would also step down from the board of MAD, the non-profit culinary organisation he founded in 2011, to allow a new generation of leaders to guide the restaurant’s next chapter.

The resignation follows a NYT investigation, supported by interviews with 35 former employees who described a “culture of fear” inside Noma between 2009 and 2017.

During the years the restaurant was winning “World’s Best” titles for its innovative Scandinavian cuisine, staff members alleged that Redzepi frequently punched employees, jabbed them with kitchen tools, and slammed them against walls.

Beyond the physical violence, the report detailed persistent psychological abuse, including body shaming and public ridicule.

Former staff claimed that Redzepi used his global influence as a weapon, allegedly threatening to “blacklist” employees from the industry, have international workers’ families deported, or get their spouses fired from other businesses.

While traditional journalism provided the weight of the allegations, the momentum for Redzepi’s downfall was fueled by a viral reckoning on social media.

Jason Ignacio White, a former Noma employee, had been curating anonymous allegations from alumni on Instagram, garnering over 17 million views.

This public outcry made Redzepi’s continued leadership untenable, prompting high-profile sponsors such as Cadillac, Resy American Express, and Blackbird to sever ties with the Los Angeles event in recent days.

Despite his departure, Redzepi maintained that Noma’s culture has undergone a significant transformation and that the current team remains the “strongest it has ever been.”

He confirmed that the team would carry forward with the Los Angeles residency but did not name a successor to lead the brand long-term.