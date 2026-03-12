BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 12 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is closely monitoring student involvement in militant and terrorist activities to prevent extremist ideologies from infiltrating educational institutions.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry has left the matter to the relevant authorities for further investigation and necessary action.

“At the MOE level, we are monitoring student involvement within our institutions to ensure such elements do not penetrate the ministry, particularly our schools,” she told reporters after officiating the School in Hospital (SDH) Programme at Seberang Jaya Hospital here today.

She added that close cooperation with enforcement agencies is vital to protect students, teachers, and the overall educational framework from radical influences.

Recently, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said police had foiled an attempt to revive the Daesh terrorist group in the country following the arrest of six youths, including three minors, during a special operation.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 21, were detained during a two-day operation launched by the Special Branch beginning February 14 in the Klang Valley, Johor, Kedah, and Terengganu. Investigations revealed a radical cell targeting teenagers and maintained communication networks with extremist groups abroad.

The conversations included proposals to launch attacks on police stations and houses of worship in the country. Discussions also involved methods to produce improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Discord. — Bernama