PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The feasibility of implementing work-from-home (WFH) arrangements for civil servants will be studied, and may be discussed at a special Cabinet meeting tomorrow, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesperson, said the government is aware that some companies have adopted hybrid working arrangements, including WFH, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On the government’s side, we will study the feasibility of the work-from-home arrangements, and the matter may be discussed at tomorrow’s special meeting.

“First, we will study the state of the global economy. We will look into the figures and determine what actions the government should take,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly here today.

Fahmi said this in response to the move by Thailand to implement WFH arrangements for its government agencies and state enterprises to reduce energy consumption amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

On the special Cabinet meeting, Fahmi said it was planned to enable the government to coordinate actions based on the latest economic information.

Among the factors to be scrutinised are developments in Brent crude oil prices, aviation fuel costs and several other economic indicators.

“With the latest information, we will be able to align the government’s actions, including controlling and reducing unnecessary expenditure,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the government would ensure that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) continue to receive support, noting that the sector forms the backbone of the national economy, including those involved in exports and domestic production of goods and services.

Fahmi said decisions on measures to support MSMEs would be made after considering the overall domestic economic situation.

“We do not want to take action without understanding its impact. We do not want to stifle growth,” he said, adding that supplies of essential goods and fuel, including RON95 petrol, remain sufficient and the country is not facing any shortages.

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes by Iran against US interests in the region.

Iran has also required tankers using the Strait of Hormuz, the key global energy shipping route, to obtain approval from its authorities, and has pledged not to allow tankers from the US and its allies to pass through the strait. — Bernama