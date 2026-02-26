HANOI, Feb 26 — Hue city in central Vietnam has been named among the world’s top 25 honeymoon destinations in the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards by online travel platform Tripadvisor.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported that the title represents the highest level of excellence in travel.

It is awarded to destinations that receive a high volume of outstanding reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

Of the platform’s eight million listings, fewer than 1 per cent achieve this distinction.

Nestled along the poetic Huong (Perfume) River, Hue captivates visitors with its ancient charm, tranquil atmosphere and lyrical beauty – elements that create an ideal honeymoon setting marked by elegance and serenity.

According to Tripadvisor, Hue stands out for its wealth of historical sites, many of which have been recognised as Unesco World Heritage Sites.

The platform suggests visitors explore attractions across the city, including the ornate Imperial Citadel, the colourful Thanh Toan Bridge, royal tombs, and Tu Cam Thanh (Forbidden Purple City), which was reserved for the King, Queen and royal consorts.

Other destinations on the top 25 list include Bali (Indonesia), Mauritius, the Maldives, St Lucia, Galle (Sri Lanka), Napa (the United States), Positano (Italy), Watamu (Kenya), and Antigua. — Bernama-VNA