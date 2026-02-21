PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — In conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), visitors are invited to explore the natural habitats of the endangered Malayan Sun Bear, symbolised by the official mascots, Wira and Manja, as Malaysia intensifies efforts to promote its ecotourism attractions.

Tourism Malaysia said Wira and Manja symbolise the nation’s commitment to conservation and sustainable tourism.

“Designed in a friendly and engaging animated form, Wira and Manja are crafted to appeal to visitors of all ages, evoking a sense of warmth and cheerfulness.

“This approach further enhances Malaysia’s global image as a welcoming, vibrant and inclusive tourism destination,” it said in a statement today.

Tourists can experience close encounters with the Malayan Sun Bear at several key locations nationwide, including the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC) in Sandakan, Sabah; Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, Sabah; and Matang Wildlife Centre, Sarawak.

They can also visit Zoo Taiping and Night Safari, Perak; Lost World of Tambun, Perak; Zoo Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur; 99 Wonderland Park, Kuala Lumpur; Sunway Lagoon Wildlife Park, Selangor; Zoo Melaka, Melaka; A’ Famosa Safari Wonderland, Melaka; Zoo Johor in Johor Bahru; and Kemaman Zoo and Recreation Park in Terengganu.

“Through this campaign, Malaysia invites travellers to experience its unique wildlife, support conservation efforts and enjoy nature-based encounters that showcase the country’s rich biodiversity and ecotourism offerings.

“Visitors are encouraged to discover the inspiration behind Wira and Manja, Malaysia’s beloved mascots, in safe and protected environments. These experiences offer memorable journeys that celebrate the nation’s natural and cultural heritage,” it said.

The Malayan Sun Bear has been chosen as the official icon of VM2026 to highlight Malaysia’s rich biodiversity and its steadfast commitment to protecting endangered species. — Bernama