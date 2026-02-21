SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his gratitude to his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for a ‘buka puasa’ (breaking of fast) invitation during his special visit to Malaysia yesterday.

“Terima kasih PM Anwar Ibrahim for the kind invitation to join you for buka puasa in Kuala Lumpur, at the historic Seri Negara,” he said in his official Facebook posting yesterday.

Wong arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 4.05pm on Friday for a one-day special visit, and departed the capital at 11.17pm.

The two prime ministers met at Seri Negara in Kuala Lumpur, where Anwar also hosted a dinner in honour of Wong’s visit.

“I deeply appreciate the warm hospitality, and the opportunity for a candid exchange on a wide range of issues.

“Wishing you and all Malaysians a blessed Ramadan. I look forward to our next meeting,” said Wong.

Prior to their four-eye meeting, both leaders also toured several galleries at the historic landmark, including the Ruang Merdeka: Galeri Khazanah.

Singapore is Malaysia’s neighbour and key partner in the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean). The two countries enjoy close and extensive relations across various sectors.

Singapore is also Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner with total trade amounting to RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared with 2024. — Bernama