KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says efforts to strengthen the friendship between Malaysia and Singapore were among the matters discussed during his meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the discussion also touched on measures to enhance cooperation in resolving outstanding issues involving the two countries.

“I deeply appreciate Prime Minister Lawrence’s visit, which reflects the friendship between our two nations, while also strengthening our personal ties.

“May this meeting, together with the blessings of Ramadan, continue to nurture lasting understanding and prosperity for the people of Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

Anwar described the meeting with Wong as particularly meaningful, as it took place at a century-old mansion that had witnessed key moments in history, including the signing of the Federation of Malaya Agreement in 1948 and the Independence Agreement in 1957.

“PM Lawrence and I continued this chapter of history in a meeting that lasted nearly three hours.

“We also had the opportunity to tour and receive a briefing on the history and conservation efforts of Seri Negara through the Warisan Kuala Lumpur initiative,” he said.

During the meeting, Anwar also hosted Wong for the breaking of fast before holding a one-on-one discussion over dinner.

Wong, who arrived in Malaysia at 4.05pm, departed last night after concluding his special visit.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday that both prime ministers were expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat held on December 4 last year.

Singapore is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, with total trade reaching RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent from 2024. — Bernama