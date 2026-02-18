KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — As Malaysians usher in the Year of the Horse amidst a festive travel rush, local brands have once again captured the spirit of Chinese New Year with a series of memorable short films and advertisements.

From tear-jerking family reunions to clever comedic takes, here are some of our top picks for the season.

Heartfelt stories of family and connection

Malaysia Airlines has delivered one of the most poignant ads this year with “The Reunion That Matters.” The film centres on a daughter reconnecting with her long-lost biological family, a storyline that evokes a bittersweet chapter in Malaysian history when poverty forced many Chinese families to give up their baby girls for adoption in the 1950s and 60s. The ad has resonated deeply with viewers, prompting many to share their own family separation and reunion stories online.

In a similar vein, Maybank’s “Blessings All Around” explores the true meaning behind common Chinese New Year greetings that often focus on wealth and fortune. The ad serves as a gentle reminder that the most valuable blessings “are the ones we already hold close,” shifting the focus from material wealth to the richness of family and community.

U Mobile’s “Eternal Hearts” also joins the heartfelt category, telling the sweet story of an elderly husband who goes the extra mile to rekindle the spark with his ‘fussy’ wife during their 50th-anniversary trip. The short film has already garnered over two million views.

Humour, unity, and life lessons

On the lighter side, Grab has produced a brilliantly meta and comedic ad titled “Wait.. Whose CNY Ad Is This?”. The four-minute film, which cleverly integrates eight different brands, follows a confused production crew trying to figure out which Chinese New Year commercial they are actually shooting. The ad has become a viral sensation, racking up over seven million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) focuses on the iconic lion dance tradition in its short film, “Roaring Blessings.” The ad tells a classic “don’t judge a book by its cover” tale about a diverse high school lion dance troupe, where the leader learns a valuable lesson about empathy and understanding. The film ends with the powerful message: “Choose empathy over judgement and let understanding lead the way.”