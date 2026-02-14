KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Sephora Malaysia has brought back its biannual House of Sephora showcase, unveiling what it describes as the country’s most anticipated beauty trend report, with texture emerging as the defining theme of the season.

Held twice a year, House of Sephora gathers a curated selection of “Only at Sephora” brands to present upcoming launches and forecast trends across makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance.

The event offers invited guests and beauty insiders a first look at products set to shape the months ahead — before they become mainstream.

In a media release, the retailer said the edition highlights a cross-category line-up already generating industry buzz, spanning glow-enhancing complexion products, treatment-led skincare and statement fragrances, all available exclusively at Sephora Malaysia.

Glow-forward makeup leads seasonal launches

Complexion and colour take on a refined, radiance-driven direction this season.

Among the key releases is Hourglass’ Illusion Luminous Glow Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 30, formulated to deliver luminous coverage with skincare-infused benefits.

Kosas introduces its Shiny Objects Powder Highlighter, designed for multidimensional luminosity, while Tarte’s Macaroon Blush & Glow Duo combines playful pigment with a buildable sheen.

Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Glidr Shadow Stick completes the edit with a swipe-and-go format aimed at effortless, high-impact application.

Together, the launches reflect a broader shift towards intuitive products that deliver visible results with minimal effort.

Skincare also takes centre stage at Sephora this season, with intensified focus.

Skincare focuses on hydration and repair

Results-driven skincare continues to anchor consumer demand, particularly formulas centred on hydration, barrier support and repair.

Anua’s PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 Serum exemplifies this direction, combining intensive hydration with skin-revitalising technology in a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula suitable for daily use.

In haircare, the focus remains on salon-level performance at home. OUAI’s Bond Repair Balm is positioned as a treatment-styling hybrid designed to strengthen, smooth and visibly restore damaged strands in a single step.

Fragrance embraces identity and longevity

Fragrance this season leans into distinctive scent profiles and lasting impressions.

Kayali’s Freedom Musk Santal | 34 Eau De Parfum offers a warm, sensual composition centred on depth and individuality, while Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa 91 Perfume Mist delivers a transportive scent crafted for layering and everyday wear.

Complementing the wave of new launches is this season’s trend spotlight, themed “Touch. Swatch. Play.”

The interactive installation celebrates sensorial makeup textures — from velvety glow and juicy shine to silky blush and creamy sculpt — encouraging guests to test, layer and experiment freely.

In an increasingly competitive beauty landscape, texture and tactile experience have become key differentiators. Through House of Sephora, the retailer positions itself as a destination for discovery, innovation and community-driven insight.

Founded in 1969 in Limoges, France, and part of the LVMH Group since 1997, Sephora operates more than 3,200 stores across 35 markets worldwide. In Malaysia, House of Sephora continues to serve as a seasonal benchmark for beauty newness, marking the debut of some of the year’s most talked-about launches.