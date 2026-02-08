CHIANG MAI, Feb 8 — An Australian couple has been arrested for defacing a centuries-old Buddhist temple in Chiang Mai, after CCTV captured them spray-painting graffiti across its outer wall in the early hours of January 30, according to Thai media reports.

The pair, identified as Joshua, 32, and Gabrielle, 27, were detained on February 6 following a complaint from Phra Kru Palad Preeda Jaiboon, the abbot of Wat Dok Euang in Sri Phum.

The Bangkok Post reported that the abbot said the 400-year-old temple had been repeatedly targeted, forcing it to spend tens of thousands of baht repainting the wall, only for fresh graffiti to reappear soon after.

Footage handed to police showed the man spraying black paint while the woman acted as lookout at around 1am.

Investigators later traced the pair to a hotel on Chaiyaphum Road Soi 1. Staff told police that the couple had since travelled to Pai district in Mae Hong Son, Thai PBS World reported.

Tourist and immigration police coordinated to track their movements and received a tip-off from their accommodation in Pai that the pair were returning to Chiang Mai.

Officers intercepted them on a bus parked under Pa Khoi Tai Bridge in San Phi Suea sub-district and brought them back to the Muang police station, where they confessed to the vandalism.

Police said the two were fined under the Public Cleanliness Act and ordered to pay compensation for the damage.

Thai PBS World noted that monks and residents have lodged growing complaints in recent months about foreign tourists spray-painting temple walls, shop shutters and private property, describing the graffiti as an eyesore that damages Chiang Mai’s image.

The abbot urged authorities to take tougher action to deter future offenders, while police said patrols across the province have been instructed to step up monitoring and pursue vandals more proactively.