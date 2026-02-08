KOTA BHARU, Feb 8 — A woman was asked to leave the RXZ Forever Legend motorcycle gathering at the Tunjung Rural Transformation Centre here last Friday after organisers deemed her skirt and top too revealing, Sinar Harian reported.

At the same event, 30 other women were given headscarves after failing to meet the modest-dress requirements declared for the venue.

“The woman we asked to leave was wearing clothes that were too revealing. That was part of the strictness we set,” programme director Muhamad Huzaifah Abdul Halim was quoted as saying today after the two-day event ended.

He said staff were stationed at the entrance to monitor attendees.

“At the same time, we provided 100 headscarves for women who were not covering themselves properly, and only about 30 people needed them,” he added.

The closing ceremony was officiated by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, who also took part in riding RXZ motorcycles with participants.

Muhamad Huzaifah said nearly 99 per cent of attendees adhered to the Syariah dress rules set for the event.

He added that about 20,000 motorsport fans from across the country and southern Thailand attended the gathering.

The inaugural event was held after nearly two years of planning that began in 2024.

Muhamad Huzaifah said organisers are already exploring plans for a second edition of RXZ Forever Legend.