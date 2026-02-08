SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — A six-year-old girl has died from her injuries after she and her mother were hit by a car in Chinatown on February 6, police have confirmed.

The mother-and-daughter pair, who were tourists from Indonesia, were struck by the car at a carpark next to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple on South Bridge Road at approximately 11.50am, The Straits Times reported.

Police said both the 31-year-old mother and her daughter were conscious when they were taken to Singapore General Hospital, but the young girl later succumbed to her injuries.

A 38-year-old female driver is currently assisting with investigations into the fatal accident.

Photos of the incident, which were uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, showed a man holding the young girl by the side of the road.

The caption said that the accident occurred as the driver was turning out of the carpark.