LABUAN, Feb 8 — Thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the Labuan Sports Complex last night to witness the long-awaited return of the Lantern Parade (Perarakan Tanglong), held in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day celebration here.

The colourful night parade, which had been in hiatus for more than a decade, is organised by Labuan Corporation (LC) and marks a significant cultural revival for the island and drew enthusiastic participation from the local community.

A total of 50 contingents took part in the event, comprising students from various schools and technical institutions, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, villages, as well as the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) and the local community groups showcasing Labuan’“s multicultural harmony through vibrant lantern displays and coordinated performances.

Lanterns in every colour lit up the Labuan Sports Complex as thousands gathered for the parade’s long-awaited return. — Bernama pic

The event was attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’“s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, who was accompanied by her deputy Datuk Lo Su Fui.

The revival of the Lantern Parade was met with a warm reception from residents, many of whom described it as a nostalgic and meaningful highlight of the Federal Territory Day celebrations, reflecting Labuan’“s rich cultural diversity and strong sense of community spirit. — Bernama