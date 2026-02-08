WASHINGTON, Feb 8 — Police in a Florida county are treating children with ice cream, purchasing an ice cream truck with money confiscated from drug dealers, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported, citing local sheriff’s office.

“The best part about this is this was purchased with seized drug money,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said in a video posted on Facebook.

The sheriff emphasised that no one is being charged for the treats.

He assured that the van would be travelling throughout Orange County for a month and will also become a regular feature of all community events, including barbecues and picnics. Additionally, the sheriff’s office plans to partner with local nonprofits to bring the ice cream truck to their events. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti