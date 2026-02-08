PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — The public has been urged to refer any religious issues to the authorities to avoid confusion, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the Federal Territory Mufti Department’s views are impartial, grounded in the Quran, Sunnah, and ulama muktabar (recognised religious scholars).

“Too many people are sharing their opinions, but we have an official authority for this. We should let them provide the best guidance and accept their advice,” he told reporters after participating in the MAIWP Run 2026 today.

He was responding to an issue in which Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming used Islamic terms, prompting questions from opposition MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

In response, the Federal Territory Mufti Department said on Friday that non-Muslims may use Islamic terms in daily conversation, as long as they do not disrespect the religion, contain insults, or misuse the terms. — Bernama