KOTA BHARU, Feb 8 — Two men were found drowned in the Kelantan River near Kampung Pasir Pekan in Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat, on Friday.

Tumpat Police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the bodies of the victims, aged 31 and 42, were found floating near the riverbank, about 100 metres apart.

“Police received two reports regarding the discovery of the bodies at about 7 pm and 7.55 pm.

“Initial examinations found no external injuries on either victim, and the bodies were sent to the Tumpat Hospital,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said medical officers later confirmed that the cause of death was drowning.

Those with information on the incident are urged to assist investigations by contacting the Tumpat Police headquarters at 09-725 7222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama