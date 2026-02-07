KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo has advised travellers to exercise caution when travelling to regions covered by weather warnings and advisories issued by Japan Meteorological Agency due to snowstorms, heavy snow and ice accretion.

The embassy in a statement posted on its Facebook page Friday said the affected regions include Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Koshin, Tokai, Hokuriku, Kinki, Chugoku (excluding Yamaguchi), Shikoku, northern Kyushu (including Yamaguchi), southern Kyushu and Amami.

“Travellers are advised to exercise caution when travelling in the affected region,” the statement read.

According to the embassy, in the event of an emergency, Malaysian travellers can contact the Embassy of Malaysia, Tokyo at +81-3-3476-3840 (office hours) or +81-80-4322-3366 or email at consular@[email protected] or [email protected] — Bernama