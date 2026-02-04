SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — Proton’s second electric vehicle under its e.MAS brand, the Proton e.MAS 5, recorded 3,026 deliveries in January, marking the highest monthly volume ever achieved by a single PRO-NET model.

The milestone underscores the growing presence of the Proton e.MAS brand in Malaysia, which sold 9,549 vehicles in 2025, accounting for about six per cent of Proton’s total annual sales and capturing 22 per cent of the country’s EV market.

Launched on October 30 last year as Malaysia’s first affordable electric vehicle, the e.MAS 5 was designed to make electrified mobility accessible to everyday Malaysians. Its debut was preceded by a showcase at the Asean Summit, reflecting national and regional confidence in Proton’s electrification strategy.

Demand for the model surged immediately, highlighting Malaysian consumers’ increasing readiness for EV ownership.

“The Proton e.MAS 5 has exceeded every expectation since its launch, and the response from Malaysians has been truly extraordinary. Delivering more than 3,000 units in a single month is a milestone that underscores both the strength of our product and the growing confidence in Malaysia’s EV future.

“We truly appreciate all Malaysians who have placed their trust in us, and we are happy to announce that we are maintaining the RM3,000 launch price rebate,” said Zhang Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of PRO-NET.

Zhang added that PRO-NET is committed to providing not only well-built electric vehicles but also a complete ecosystem to support EV ownership.

“As we continue to expand our EV offerings, we remain focused on making electrified mobility accessible and convenient for all,” he said.

The e.MAS 5 offers a practical driving experience, with a WLTP range of up to 325 km and fast DC charging.

Features include a 14.6 inch FHD display head unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-language voice command in English and Malay, Proton e.MAS App, and integrated live charging map.

The cabin provides C-segment spaciousness, a 375L boot, 70L frunk, and multiple storage solutions suitable for urban families.

PRO-NET’s e.MAS 5 tour, MISI 5, covered 42 locations across 13 states before the launch, allowing potential buyers to experience the vehicle firsthand and engage first-time EV owners.

The company has also expanded its EV line-up with the Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV, Malaysia’s first dual-powered EV and Proton’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle, priced between RM110,000 and RM130,000.

The e.MAS 7 PHEV delivers up to 1,065 km on a single tank and charge, using PROTON’s EM-i Advanced Hybrid Technology for fuel consumption of just 4.3L/100km.

The hybrid system allows the vehicle to operate in EV mode for up to 80 per cent of the time, with the petrol engine engaging seamlessly when needed.

Prospective buyers can reserve the Proton e.MAS 5 or e.MAS 7 PHEV for RM99 via the Proton e.MAS website or at any of the 48 dealerships nationwide.