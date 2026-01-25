MANILA, Jan 25 — The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is looking at opportunities to develop cooperation in labour migration with Timor-Leste.

Philippines News Agency (PNA) reported that during a meeting on Friday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Timor-Leste Ambassador to the Philippines Marciano Octavio Garcia Da Silva discussed “mutually beneficial labour migration opportunities” as well as the sharing of best practices.

Latest data from the DMW showed that more than 1,500 Filipinos are employed legally in Timor-Leste, while over 4,000 are believed to be undocumented.

Most of these Filipinos are working in the construction, engineering and education sectors.

“Sharing best practices in labour migration, reintegration, and the enforcement of welfare and illegal recruitment policies will benefit migrant workers, especially Filipinos in Timor-Leste,” the DMW said on Saturday.

On top of information sharing, DMW expressed interest in facilitating study visits to foster mutual understanding of existing systems in both countries.

The DMW said the meeting marked a welcome partnership between the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ new member.

Stronger cooperation between the two states would open up new opportunities for Filipino workers while ensuring their protection in the host country, the DMW said. — Bernama