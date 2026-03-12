KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has signalled his willingness to return to active duty in Umno if the party leadership decides to lift his suspension.

In an Instagram video today, the Sembrong MP said he welcomed remarks made recently by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi regarding the possibility of reconsidering the suspension of several party leaders.

“I welcome and appreciate the president’s statement the other day. I have never left the party,” Hishammuddin said.

“During the three years that I was suspended, I also never attacked the party.

“Previously, the supreme council decided to suspend me. Therefore, if the party leadership is sincere in its position to lift my suspension, I will return to continue fighting for the party Umno,” he said.

Hishammuddin was suspended by Umno’s supreme council for six years in January 2023 along with several other leaders for allegedly acting against party interests following the 15th general election.

He previously served as the party’s vice-president and held several senior Cabinet posts, including defence minister and foreign minister.

Ahmad Zahid had recently indicated that the party leadership could consider reviewing the status of suspended members as part of efforts to strengthen unity within Umno.