KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several states until 7pm today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said that the affected areas in Kedah include Kulim and Bandar Baharu, while in Perak the warning covers Larut, Matang and Selama, Batang Padang and Muallim.

In Pahang, the affected areas are Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin.

A similar warning was issued for several areas in Selangor, namely Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“In addition, the whole of Negeri Sembilan and Melaka are also expected to experience similar weather conditions,” it said.

In Johor, the affected areas include Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru.

As for Sarawak, the warning covers Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa, Betong and Saratok), Sarikei, Sibu (Kanowit), Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong), as well as Miri (Telang Usan).

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the affected areas are the interior division, covering Sipitang, Tenom and Nabawan, as well as Tawau (Tawau, Kunak and Lahad Datu).

MetMalaysia advised the public to remain vigilant and to refer to the department’s official website for the latest weather information. — Bernama