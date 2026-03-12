KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A senior officer of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of receiving RM50,000 without consideration from the son of former Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, eight years ago.

SSM deputy chief executive officer (Registration & Business Services) Khuzairi Yahaya, 55, was charged with obtaining the money without consideration from Muhammad Faisal Hamzah, whom he knew was related to his official business.

He was charged with committing the offence at the SSM@Sentral Headquarters here in May 2018.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum imprisonment of two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Judge Suzana Hussin allowed him bail of RM15,000 with one surety, along with an order for him to surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month.

She also set April 20 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Fadhly Mohd Zamry appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Muhamad Aizat Fakri represented the accused. — Bernama