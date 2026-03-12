KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Enforcement agencies must act quickly to identify and charge those responsible for desecrating religious symbols, says Gobind Singh Deo.

In a media release, he stressed that the police are duty-bound to maintain public order and that recent inaction against those spreading racial hatred threatens national stability.

“Recent cases involving the abuse of the Quran are totally unacceptable. The quick action taken by the authorities to charge those responsible is commendable and sets the necessary precedent that such behaviour will not be tolerated,” he said.

He also urged authorities to take prompt action against offences involving the Soolam, a sacred symbol of the Hindu community.

“Failure to act in cases like these leads to heightened racial tension. We must maintain racial harmony and unity, and the only way to do that is by upholding and enforcing the law without fear or favour,” he added.

The matter was raised and discussed in Cabinet, with the government’s stance being clear, he said.

Gobind called upon the Inspector-General of Police to immediately identify and bring those responsible to court.

“Malaysia can ill afford to slide into a state of lawlessness or racial unrest,” he said.

He stressed that swift enforcement is needed to restore public confidence in the police.

“The police must act now to restore public confidence and ensure that the peace we have built is protected from those who seek to tear it down,” he said.

Gobind Singh Deo is National Chairman of the DAP, Member of Parliament for Damansara, and Minister of Digital.

The call comes amid heightened public concern over the protection of religious symbols in the country.