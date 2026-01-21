WASHINGTON, Jan 21 — Air Force One made a surprise midair U-turn shortly after taking off for Switzerland, leaving everyone wondering if the president’s plane was having a little “oops” moment.

The White House explained the crew spotted a “minor electrical issue” soon after departure and decided to head back to base, just to be safe, rather than risk a transatlantic adventure with flickering lights.

Reporters on board said some cabin lights went out briefly after takeoff, which wasn’t dangerous but definitely made everyone notice the “thrill factor” of Air Force One.

In practice, it meant Trump simply returned to Joint Base Andrews, changed planes, and was back in the sky a few hours later, continuing his journey to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

For those not familiar, Air Force One isn’t just a single plane – it’s a fancy callsign used for whichever of the two customised Boeing 747s the US president happens to be on.

These iconic jets have been flying presidents since 1990, which means they are basically vintage, even if they are meticulously maintained.

And like any classic ride, minor hiccups happen – though rarely anything serious – especially when the plane is over three decades old.

President Trump prepares to board a second Air Force One after a midair electrical glitch forced the plane to U-turn back to the US on January 20, 2026. — Getty Images via AFP

Trump, who has never exactly been shy about airing his grievances, has been vocal about his frustration with these particular Air Force One jets, complaining about delays in new replacements and exploring “alternatives” to Boeing.

While minor technical issues like this are unusual, they are not unheard of: Barack Obama once aborted a landing due to bad weather, and Biden’s plane once had a close encounter with birds, landing safely without drama.

The main difference? Past presidents treated these incidents as routine, while Trump treats every flicker of a light as a chance to make a statement – proving that for him, Air Force One is more than just a plane; it’s a stage.