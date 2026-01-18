KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Anime is no longer just a niche hobby in South-east Asia — it has grown into a cultural and economic powerhouse.

Across the region, streaming platforms and social media have turned teenage fans into a generation of lifelong enthusiasts and consumers, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

“Anime has some of the best storytelling out there,” said Malaysian fan Sana Kok, reflecting on his childhood fascination with the medium.

Industry analysts report that South-east Asia’s anime market generated US$1.26 billion in 2024, led by Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The region’s fandom extends beyond viewing, with conventions such as Anime Festival Asia drawing over 100,000 visitors from across Asia for cosplay, merchandise, and exhibitor displays.

Japan’s “Cool Japan” initiative has leveraged this enthusiasm, using anime as a tool of soft power to boost exports and cultural influence.

“The stories appeal to the child in me, and remind me of who I was before … that’s what keeps me hooked,” said Filipino fan Enrico Antonio.

According to SCMP, rising Gen Z spending power and pop-culture tourism have made South-east Asia a key growth market for Japanese creators.

Piracy remains a challenge, but governments in Indonesia and Malaysia are stepping up anti-piracy measures to protect the industry.

Local animation studios are also beginning to produce content, with hits like Indonesia’s Jumbo and Malaysia’s BoBoiBoy gaining regional attention on platforms such as Netflix.

Fans are not just watching — they are participating, designing costumes, building communities, and turning their passion into creativity.

“South-east Asia is no longer just an audience,” said Shawn Chin, managing director of Singapore-based SOZO, “it has become a strategic growth market and cultural hub for Japanese creators looking to expand globally.”