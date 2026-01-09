PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — Proton has officially launched the 2026 Proton X70, featuring a number of changes over its predecessor which was just launched in August 2024. Among them is the new turbocharged 1.5L i-GT 4-cylinder engine that has also been fitted into the 2026 Proton X50.

2026 Proton X70 pricing, colourways

For the new X70 with the i-GT engine, Proton has streamlined the lineup into just two variants as opposed to four variants as per the MC2. Here is their pricing:

2026 Proton X70 1.5TD Executive: RM106,800

2026 Proton X70 1.5TD Premium: RM119,800

As per Proton’s tradition, the company is offering a special rebate of RM7,000 for early bird customers. Hence, the first 1,500 customers by March 31, 2026 will be able to purchase the 2026 X70 at this price:

2026 Proton X70 1.5TD Executive: RM99,800

2026 Proton X70 1.5TD Premium: RM112,800

The 2026 X70 can be obtained in Snow White, Armour White, Jet Grey, and Marine Blue. All four colourways are available for both variants.

2026 Proton X70 launch package, warranty

Aside from the RM7,000 launch rebate, the first 1,500 customers will also receive a free boot tray, sunshade, and door visor for their new 2026 X70. There is also a trade-in overtrade support of up to RM2,000 as well as an enhanced Proton Insurance Programme.

Customers can also take advantage of the 9-year financing offer with interest rates as low as 2.2 per cent per annum. The newly refreshed SUV will also be accompanied by a free 5-year in-car data package with a 2GB quota per month.

The 2026 X70 is protected by a 5-year warranty with unlimited mileage. Customers will also be provided with six times of free labour during servicing.

2026 Proton X70: What’s new?

While it is still being paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT), Proton claimed that the new engine allows the 2026 X70 to achieve a fuel consumption of 6.9L/100km, which is said to be 5.5 per cent lower than its predecessor. The i-GT engine is also slightly more powerful than the older 3-cylinder engine, with 133kW (178hp) and 290Nm of torque.

The new turbocharged 1.5L i-GT 4-cylinder engine. — Picture courtesy of Proton

Aside from that, Proton also said that it has made some improvements to the SUV’s steering ratio, making it more precise and quicker. Improvements have also been made to its suspension system to help provide better low-to-mid frequency road noise and rear axle impact strength, as well as lower body roll.

At the same time, the 2026 X70 also features improved Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) levels throughout the vehicle. This was made possible through several means, including the usage of a toothed timing chain, which Proton claimed is much quieter than a standard timing chain, while the i-GT is also around 4.5 per cent quieter than the older 3-cylinder engine.

We also noticed that the 2026 X70 Premium is using Giti GitiComfort F50 tyres as opposed to Continental UltraContact UC6 SUV on its predecessor. We have yet to see the Executive variant prior to the publication of this article, so we don’t know the tyre difference for this variant at the moment.

2026 Proton X70 Executive vs Premium: What are the differences?

One of the most straightforward ways to identify the 2026 X70 variants is the wheel. Specifically, the Premium carries 19-inch wheels while the Executive version has 18-inch wheels.

The steering wheel on the 2026 X70 Premium is also wrapped in Nappa leather as opposed to leatherette on its Executive counterpart. It also has adjustable ambient lights, a power seat for the front passenger inclusive of the “Boss” switch, 2-way lumbar support for the driver seat, and security tint.

The 2026 X70 Premium also comes with L2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that provide the variant with 13 smart safety features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go support, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and many more.

Not to forget, the Premium version has also been equipped with a Tyre Pressure Monitor System and four front parking sensors. — SoyaCincau