KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Malaysia is set to host South-East Asia’s first permanent official Godzilla Store when the outlet opens at LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre on January 9 next year.

The launch marks the second phase of Toho Co. Ltd’s overseas expansion, following the opening of the first international Godzilla Store in Taipei on September 26, which has been widely praised by fans for delivering an immersive brand experience.

The Malaysian outlet is a collaboration between Toho, Toho Entertainment Asia, and local partner M&M Creations Holdings.

It will feature a brand‑new two‑metre‑tall Godzilla statue created exclusively for the store—similar to the iconic displays found in Japan’s official outlets.

The statue previously appeared in 70 Years of Godzilla: A New Roar in Southeast Asia, a commemorative video produced by Igloo Studios and released in May.

Inside, visitors can expect themed walls, neon décor, photo spots, and a wide selection of official merchandise. The store is also designed as a community hub, with regular in‑store events and themed displays planned for fans and families.

Toho says the Malaysian launch is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Godzilla brand across Asia, working closely with Toho Entertainment Asia, headquartered in Singapore.

Exclusive Godzilla Store Malaysia merchandise will be released gradually after the opening, complementing a lineup that includes figures, plush toys, apparel, lifestyle items, and collector’s goods aimed at both casual and dedicated fans.

The store will be located at L2‑46, Level 2, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre.

Follow the store's official Facebook here or the Instagram page here.