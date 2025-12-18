KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Pau Yuan, Malaysia’s long established Chinese herbal medicine supplier, has unveiled a new line of consumer healthcare products that combine traditional wisdom with modern science.

The company, established in 1965, said the range reflects its 60 years of legacy history while tapping on research and innovation to lend a modern approach to its latest selection.

The new range is supported by Pau Yuan’s “Roots to Market” promise, which covers every step from cultivation on its own herbal farm to distribution. The company said this ensures purity, traceability and sustainability.

Pau Yuan’s Medical & Scientific Advisory Board unites TCM practitioners with researchers and physicians. — Picture courtesy of Pau Yuan

Its Medical & Scientific Advisory Board includes Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners working alongside scientific researchers and medical doctors.

Chief Executive Officer Chen Teik Fooi said: “This new product launch marks an important step for Pau Yuan as it upholds traditional wisdom while actively integrating modern scientific research.

“We are not merely recreating tradition; rather, we are achieving breakthroughs on the basis of respect for it. We are redefining how TCM can empower healthier modern living. This is where tradition truly meets science.”

Pau Yuan enters Malaysia Book of Records as largest halal TCM herbs supplier. — Picture courtesy of Pau Yuan

The company also announced it has been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the country’s ‘Largest Halal Traditional Chinese Medicine Herbs Supplier’, underscoring its scale and leadership in the industry.

Jason Yeoh was appointed as ambassador of PY Nouri Herbs Grains Series during the Pau Yuan Healthcare Product launch at Starhill, KL. — Picture courtesy of Pau Yuan

As part of the launch, Pau Yuan introduced the Nouri Herbs Grains Series, appointing Malaysian TV host and food documentarian Axian Jason Yeoh as brand ambassador. The company said his passion for heritage and wellness resonates with its mission to bridge tradition and modern healthy living.

Pau Yuan said the endorsement would strengthen the credibility of the series and broaden its appeal among health conscious consumers.