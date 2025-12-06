PETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — Malaysian consumers are increasingly turning to premium online shopping, as evidenced by strong demand for high-value brands on Lazada Malaysia during the 11.11 Global Brands Festival 2025. This shift signals rising confidence in purchasing quality products ahead of the 12.12 year-end sale.

Premium brands like Nike, Sony, Estée Lauder, Dyson, and Lancôme were among the top sellers during the event, highlighting the growing trend towards higher-value products.

The electronics category also saw significant growth, with smart devices, computers and components, and gaming devices all recording sharp increases in average order value (AOV) compared to the 9.9 campaign.

Specifically, smart devices saw a 76 per cent rise, computers and components grew by 106 per cent, and gaming devices surged by 197 per cent.

Beauty products also demonstrated strong growth, with AOV increasing by 54 per cent for Lancôme, 44 per cent for Kérastase, and 47 per cent for Innisfree compared to the 9.9 sale. This underscores a broader trend of consumers opting for premium, branded products in categories such as skincare and cosmetics.

“Malaysian consumers are showing a new level of confidence in buying premium products online, and the results from 11.11 reflect this shift. This demonstrates deep trust in Lazada’s authenticity, fulfilment quality, and shopping experience. We will continue investing in technology, partnerships, and consumer protection to give Malaysians confidence in shopping safely and securely,” said Kaya Qin, CEO of Lazada Malaysia.

Lazada’s verified virtual mall, LazMall, benefited the most from this shift. LazMall’s AOV rose 20 per cent compared to the 9.9 campaign and increased 13 per cent year-on-year from 2024 to 2025.

This trend aligns with regional findings from the Cube Asia study, The Rise of Virtual Mall Ecosystems in Southeast Asia, which revealed that branded goods purchased through verified Mall environments now account for 30 per cent of total e-commerce in South-east Asia, up from 12 per cent in 2020.

Looking ahead to the 12.12 sale, Lazada plans to build on this momentum by expanding LazMall offers in premium categories such as beauty, electronics, and fashion.

In Malaysia, nearly 30 per cent of consumers are willing to pay 5-10 per cent more for the assurance of purchasing from verified mall stores, with 85 per cent of Malaysian shoppers now making at least 40 per cent of their purchases in mall environments, particularly in fashion, beauty, electronics, and home goods.

Digital tools also played a key role in this shift. Lazada’s AI-powered shopping assistant, AI Lazzie, drove 56.13 per cent more conversions during 11.11 compared to the 9.9 campaign and 85.65 per cent more than a normal business day. This tool helped consumers refine searches, compare products, and make more informed purchases within their budgets.

Looking ahead to the 12.12 sale, Lazada plans to build on this momentum by expanding LazMall offers in premium categories such as beauty, electronics, and fashion. The platform will continue leveraging AI Lazzie to help consumers plan their purchases, while strengthening creator and affiliate programmes to guide more intentional buying decisions.