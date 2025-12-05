KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — World number two pair M. Thinaah and Pearly Tan are eager to make their mark for Malaysia in their debut appearance at the Thailand SEA Games later this month.

According to Thinaah, she will try her best to deliver a strong performance and make Malaysia proud at the biennial Games.

“We’re really excited to finally compete at the SEA Games. Every point counts, every match is important — and we’re ready to give everything we have,” she said in a statement issued by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today.

Besides Pearly–Thinaah, the national team will also be represented by the world number 22 pair Teoh Mei Xing–Go Pei Kee in the women’s doubles and team events.

Malaysia last won the women’s doubles event at the SEA Games through Amelia Alicia Anscelly–Soong Fie Cho in 2015, while the women’s team event was last won in 2009. — Bernama