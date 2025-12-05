PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he will not shield anyone from the law, including those within his own office, as the country seeks to strengthen its resolve in combating corruption.

He said if anyone is found guilty, action must be taken against any government officer who committed wrongdoing.

“If there is any officer from among us who made a mistake, if it’s a small (mistake) then disciplinary action will be taken, and if it’s a big (mistake) there should be readiness from relevant authorities to take action against our own officers because only then we can save our country.

“So imagine my office, if there is (such a person) I will tell Azam (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki), I will not protect anyone, immediate action must be taken,” Anwar said in his address at the International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) celebration here.

He added that this applies equally to, for example, the office of the Chief Secretary to the Government, the Attorney General’s Chambers and even the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) itself.

Anwar said the readiness of enforcement bodies to act impartially — including against their own ranks — is crucial to safeguarding the nation.

“This is the highest level of commitment we can show in defending the integrity and cleanliness of our country,” he said.